Suspected drug smuggler caught with m...

Suspected drug smuggler caught with meth taped to legs, belly

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

NOGALES, AZ - It seems there's no end to the creative ways smugglers try to bring drugs across the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials this week shared photos of suspects who strapped drugs around their legs and taped them around their stomachs, hoping to get past border checkpoints undetected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 6 hr Bigdawg 216
Restaurant Recommendation 21 hr Inquisitor 7
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 3 Ismokebudx420 80
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Jan 1 theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Jan 1 Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC