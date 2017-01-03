Suspected drug smuggler caught with meth taped to legs, belly
NOGALES, AZ - It seems there's no end to the creative ways smugglers try to bring drugs across the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials this week shared photos of suspects who strapped drugs around their legs and taped them around their stomachs, hoping to get past border checkpoints undetected.
