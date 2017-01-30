Super Bowl snacks for the big game
TUCSON, AZ - Super Bowl is less than a week away, and we've got you covered on snacks! Robert Sterling from Longhorn Steakhouse stops by Fox 11 Daybreak with some mouth-watering recipes you'll want to serve your whole family. Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board Pork sausage and crispy fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|Eric
|260
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC