Subaru dealer expects more sales growth in 2017
The owner of Tucson Subaru in Tucson, Ariz., says pets -- dogs, especially -- are welcome at his dealership. DiChristofano said his store gives treats to pets and has places around the property for owners to walk them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|18 hr
|devis
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Zachsmommy10
|247
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC