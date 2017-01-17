Subaru dealer expects more sales grow...

Subaru dealer expects more sales growth in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

The owner of Tucson Subaru in Tucson, Ariz., says pets -- dogs, especially -- are welcome at his dealership. DiChristofano said his store gives treats to pets and has places around the property for owners to walk them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... 18 hr devis 1
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Sat Zachsmommy10 247
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... Jan 12 brenro 1
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 82
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Pima County was issued at January 23 at 2:50AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC