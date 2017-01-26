Speedway closed for fatal hit and run crash.
TUCSON, AZ - A portion of eastbound Speedway, from Swan to Rosemont has been closed due to a fatal hit and run crash, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
