Southern Arizona Sanctuary Movement Makes a Statement
Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and his campaign promise to deport as many undocumented immigrants as he can has helped give the nation's church-led sanctuary movement a rebirth. And it's fitting that Tucson, the birthplace of the modern sanctuary movement, should be involved.
