Six TUSD schools will lose magnet status
TUCSON, AZ - The courts have decided that six of schools in Tucson's largest school district will lose their magnet status next school year. A US District Court judge overseeing the desegregation case against the Tucson Unified School District has agreed with recommendations that the magnet status be removed because diversity goals were not met.
