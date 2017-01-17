Silver Alert: Man, 81, missing from Willcox
WILCOX, AZ - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man from Willcox, AZ, on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation, 81-year-old Avren Condy was last seen at 10 a.m. at 3575 E. Circle M Ranch Road in Wilcox. He is described as 5'8" tall, 184 pounds.
