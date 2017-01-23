SILVER Alert issued for missing endan...

SILVER Alert issued for missing endangered Prescott man

TUCSON, AZ - A SILVER Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Danny Keefe Page. Page was last seen at noon on Sunday, Jan. 22 as he left Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, according to an AZ Department of Public Safety release.

