Sierra Vista man faces charges of crimes against minors
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista man who was arrested last week faces charges of crimes against minors. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 34-year-old Anthony Savage was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and involving a minor in a drug offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Eric
|260
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC