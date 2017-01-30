Sierra Vista man faces charges of crimes against minors

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista man who was arrested last week faces charges of crimes against minors. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 34-year-old Anthony Savage was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and involving a minor in a drug offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.