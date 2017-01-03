Sherlock Holmes and John Watson

Sherlock Holmes and John Watson

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KUAT-TV Tucson

Register to enter a drawing to win a pair of tickets to a special screening of Sherlock: The Final Problem at various theater locations in Tucson and Sierra Vista. Fathom Events , BBC Worldwide North America and Masterpiece on PBS are thrilled to bring Sherlock back to the big screen for a special Season Four Finale event on Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 18. Please note: Registering through this event link enters participants into a drawing for a chance to win a pair of tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAT-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 1 hr mow1022 209
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) 7 hr Ismokebudx420 80
Restaurant Recommendation 14 hr Inquisitor 3
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Sun theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Sun Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC