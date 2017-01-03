Senior at local high school is making a big splash in the science world
ORO VALLEY, AZ - Amanda Minke, a senior at Immaculate High School, is setting out to help the lives of others through a project she's been working on since freshman year. She's developed a filter that uses algae to remove lead from water.
