Search is on for escaped inmate on th...

Search is on for escaped inmate on the west side

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate near Mission and Silverlake. Deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at 1270 West Silverlake Road, on the report of an escaped inmate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 5 hr mow1022 209
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) 11 hr Ismokebudx420 80
Restaurant Recommendation 19 hr Inquisitor 3
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Sun theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Sun Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC