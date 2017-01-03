Search is on for escaped inmate on the west side
TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate near Mission and Silverlake. Deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at 1270 West Silverlake Road, on the report of an escaped inmate.
