Sabino Canyon extension gives drivers easier commute
TUCSON, AZ - The City of Tucson just finished an east-side street project set to connect drivers to an easier commute. The Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Road Connection extends Sabino Canyon Road south of Tanque Verde Road to attach to Kolb Road near Speedway Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Bigdawg
|216
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|7
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Ismokebudx420
|80
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Jan 1
|theboi4527
|1
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC