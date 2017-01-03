Sabino Canyon extension gives drivers...

Sabino Canyon extension gives drivers easier commute

20 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The City of Tucson just finished an east-side street project set to connect drivers to an easier commute. The Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Road Connection extends Sabino Canyon Road south of Tanque Verde Road to attach to Kolb Road near Speedway Boulevard.

