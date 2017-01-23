Reward offered in Pueblo High School ...

Reward offered in Pueblo High School vandalism

TUCSON, AZ - Less than a month after vandals caused nearly $1 million in damage to Pueblo High School, the school was targeted again. Three science classrooms are still closed, as well as the school's gym, which was flooded during the first incident.

