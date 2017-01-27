Reality Check: Some K-12 and Universi...

Reality Check: Some K-12 and University Funding Numbers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

These state education funding numbers bear repeating, again and again and again, lest we forget that funding for K-12 schools and universities in Arizona plummeted after 2009. Two stories in Friday's Star-both by Howard Fischer, one including the Star 's Yoohyun Jung-remind us of that important fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) 21 min Max 6
Tamale ladies? Thu Bean Eater 1
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Thu Marco Rivera 254
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC