Reality Check: Some K-12 and University Funding Numbers
These state education funding numbers bear repeating, again and again and again, lest we forget that funding for K-12 schools and universities in Arizona plummeted after 2009. Two stories in Friday's Star-both by Howard Fischer, one including the Star 's Yoohyun Jung-remind us of that important fact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|21 min
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Thu
|Bean Eater
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Marco Rivera
|254
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC