Police investigate early morning arson in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a case of suspected arson on the city's southwest side. Police and firefighters responded to a call of multiple cars on fire in the Midvale Park neighborhood just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from TPD.
