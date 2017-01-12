Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. catches seri...

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. catches serial car burglary suspects

21 hrs ago

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested two people in connection to a car burglary. The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Mathew Schreiber and 21-year-old Sydney Lupo.

Tucson, AZ

