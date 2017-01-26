People run from movie theater in Tucson, police find nothing
TUCSON, AZ - Police responded to multiple reports and rumors Friday night regarding the movie theater at El Con Mall, according to Tucson Police Department. Sgt. Pete Dugan with the department said various situations were reported, including a bomb threat, an active shooter, a domestic violence incident and a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Smallzyballsy
|258
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Thu
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC