Pedestrian hit, killed Saturday morning in Catalina Foothills
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A man walking in the Catalina Foothills was hit and killed Saturday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The man was walking southbound on Swan Road just south of Sunrise Road when he was hit by a car, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.
