Pedestrian hit, killed Saturday morni...

Pedestrian hit, killed Saturday morning in Catalina Foothills

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A man walking in the Catalina Foothills was hit and killed Saturday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The man was walking southbound on Swan Road just south of Sunrise Road when he was hit by a car, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 2 hr John 240
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... Jan 12 brenro 1
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 82
Quick feature points referral code (May '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 88
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jan 9 Chris1117 3
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC