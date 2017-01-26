PCSD: Suspect shot in the arm southwest of Tucson
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting southwest of Tucson. It happened in the 4400 block of West Irvington Road, which is near South Camino de Oeste, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
