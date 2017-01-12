PCSD: Rock slides close road to Mt. Lemmon
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - The base of Mount Lemmon has been blocked because of rock slides, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. It happened around milepost 8.5 and above, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.
