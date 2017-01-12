Passing driver kills man attacking Arizona trooper on road
A man who shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper Thursday along a remote highway and then started slamming the helpless officer's head into the pavement as the two struggled was shot to death by passing driver, authorities said. Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|10 hr
|JCh
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Hey
|233
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Thu
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|88
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|3
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Jan 8
|AlphA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC