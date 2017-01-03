Nogales protests shut down travel in and out of Mexico

TUCSON, ARIZONA - Hundreds of people protesting in Nogales, Sonora have shut down travel in and out of Mexico at the DeConcini Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The federal agency tweeted just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday that travelers should use Mariposa Crossing because access at Deconcini has been suspended until further notice.

