New Youth Racing Series Announced

Introducing the 2017 KAYO MiniGP MR125 Championship Cup by SV Racing Parts LLC, the exclusive importer and distributor of the KAYO MiniGP MR125 race motorcycles in the USA. The KAYO MR125 MiniGP motorcycle has been designed to fill the mini-GP racing void by providing a quality mini-GP racing motorcycle at a very affordable price a ..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.