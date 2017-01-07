NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter looks back at the Earth
From the most powerful telescope orbiting Mars comes a new view of Earth and its moon, showing continent-size detail on the planet and the relative size of the moon. The image combines two separate exposures taken on November 20th, 2016, by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
