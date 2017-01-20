NASA to let Public pick Juno Spacecra...

NASA to let Public pick Juno Spacecraft's next site for Jupiter Photos

Where should NASA's Juno spacecraft aim its camera during its next close pass of Jupiter on February 2nd? You can now play a part in the decision. For the first time, members of the public can vote to participate in selecting all pictures to be taken of Jupiter during a Juno flyby.

