NASA Asteroid Missions Face Delays an...

NASA Asteroid Missions Face Delays and Restructuring

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

NASA is delaying contracts and other awards planned for its Asteroid Redirect Mission early this year by a few months, citing uncertainty about the agency's budget . The news about the revised ARM schedule, discussed Jan. 11 at a meeting of NASA's Small Bodies Assessment Group in Tucson, Arizona, came as backers of a planned European asteroid mission said they were working to scale down their mission after failing to win funding from the European Space Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 10 hr Christianrq 237
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Fri JCh 1
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... Jan 12 brenro 1
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 82
Quick feature points referral code (May '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 88
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jan 9 Chris1117 3
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Jan 8 AlphA 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,923,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC