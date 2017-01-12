NASA Asteroid Missions Face Delays and Restructuring
NASA is delaying contracts and other awards planned for its Asteroid Redirect Mission early this year by a few months, citing uncertainty about the agency's budget . The news about the revised ARM schedule, discussed Jan. 11 at a meeting of NASA's Small Bodies Assessment Group in Tucson, Arizona, came as backers of a planned European asteroid mission said they were working to scale down their mission after failing to win funding from the European Space Agency.
