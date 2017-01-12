Narcan and fake pills fuel anti-opioi...

Narcan and fake pills fuel anti-opioid efforts in southern Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Approximately 5,000 counterfeit pills were pulled off the streets of Tucson in 2016, according to the Counter Narcotics Alliance. The pills, designed to look like legitimate painkillers from a pharmacy, are not the result of a prescription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... 2 hr brenro 1
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Wed Toby 232
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Mon Chris1117 82
Quick feature points referral code (May '14) Mon Chris1117 88
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Mon Chris1117 3
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Jan 8 AlphA 2
Restaurant Recommendation Jan 5 Inquisitor 7
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC