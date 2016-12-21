Moon, Venus and Mars after sunset
For the next few evenings - January 1, 2 and 3, 2017 - watch for the moon to sweep past the bright planets Venus and Mars. The moon and Venus are the brightest and second-brightest orbs of nighttime, respectively.
