Missing service dog putting Marana woman's life at risk

MARANA, AZ - A Marana woman's life is on the line after her service dog went missing when she had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance Wednesday, Dec. 28. Program director for Rainbow Service Dogs Kelley Fecteau said Truth, a female service dog, was with its owner at the Avra Valley Community Church in Marana when her owner suffered a seizure. "The ambulance doors flung open and spooked her because it had almost hit her in the face," said Fecteau, who was the one that trained Truth to fit her client's needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.