McSally proposes bill to bring national recognition to Tucson memorial
TUCSON, AZ - Rep. Martha McSally proposed a bill to make Tucson's January 8th Memorial a national memorial. The designation would allow the National Park Service to hold events on the grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Dandsyardley
|81
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Unicorn
|217
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|7
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Jan 1
|theboi4527
|1
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC