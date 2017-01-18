Man shot inside car on south side

Man shot inside car on south side

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

A man is in the hospital with non life threatening injuries after he was shot on the south side of Tucson, according to Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Pete Dugan said officers responded to a called just after 4:30 p.m. about a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 10 hr Bearaboo4 205
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Sun theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Sun Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Dec 26 MAGA2016 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Dec 25 Wawald 4
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,550,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC