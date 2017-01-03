Man dies from injuries in Dec. 28 crash near PCC-West
TUCSON, AZ - A man injured in a Dec. 28 crash on W. Anklam Road died on Jan. 7, according to Tucson police. A news release from the Tucson Police Department identified the driver as 77-year-old James W. White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|qriket wireless
|231
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|88
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|3
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|AlphA
|2
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|7
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC