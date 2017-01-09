Man dead, woman hurt in Tucson stabbing; police suspect ex-boyfriend
Authorities have identified the suspect as James Murray Reaves, 32, and are asking the public's help to find him. Man dead, woman hurt in Tucson stabbing; police suspect ex-boyfriend TUCSON -- Authorities have identified the suspect as James Murray Reaves, 32, and are asking the public's help to find him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|41 min
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|43 min
|Chris1117
|88
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|47 min
|Chris1117
|3
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Qriketguy
|222
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|AlphA
|2
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|7
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC