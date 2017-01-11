Man accused in Tucson fatal stabbing turns himself in
James Murray Reaves is accused of fatally stabbing Damion Philipps and injuring his ex-girlfriend during an altercation at her Tucson home. Man accused in Tucson fatal stabbing turns himself in James Murray Reaves is accused of fatally stabbing Damion Philipps and injuring his ex-girlfriend during an altercation at her Tucson home.
