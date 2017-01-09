Laughing Stock: Becoming a Female Storyteller and Enjoying Local Open Mic Nights
The new Female Storytellers prompts are up! Pick one and kick off the new year by creating a story to share! All the information you need to get started is on their website . We all have stories to tell, and much to learn about our characters, including our own, in the telling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
