Katy Davidson Reconstructs Dear Nora With a Roster of Arizona Expats
Singer/songwriter Katy Davidson is mostly associated with the Pacific Northwest, where she established her indie rock band Dear Nora and played with YACHT and the Gossip. But before all that, her music took root in Arizona, where she grew up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|17 hr
|CAYDE
|243
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|88
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC