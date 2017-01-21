Introducing Priscilla & Ella

Everyone! We are Priscilla and Ella. We are 12 and 9 years old, from Tucson AZ and we have been fortunate enough to travel to DC for the Woman's March in Washington D.C. We are excited to be at the Women's March and be a part of history! We hope to get more knowledge of what it is like to be an independent and strong woman in the U.S. today.

