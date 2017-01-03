Inmate on loose in Tucson after escap...

Inmate on loose in Tucson after escape from Pima County jail

46 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson police are searching for Noah Pizano, who they say escaped from a county jail just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Tucson, AZ

