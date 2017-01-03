Inmate on loose in Tucson after escape from Pima County jail
Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson police are searching for Noah Pizano, who they say escaped from a county jail just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Inmate on loose in Tucson after escape from Pima County jail Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson police are searching for Noah Pizano, who they say escaped from a county jail just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Ismokebudx420
|80
|Restaurant Recommendation
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|3
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|ing
|208
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|theboi4527
|1
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC