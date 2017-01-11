In Tucson, Ariz., Cultures Combine At 300-Year-Old Catholic Mission
For Gabriel Otero, the Catholic Mission San Xavier del Bac in Tucson, Ariz., is a sacred place. Indigenous people, Latinos and people of European ancestry all worship there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|Toby
|232
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|88
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|3
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Jan 8
|AlphA
|2
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|7
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC