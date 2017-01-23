Identical twins who spent A 150k on c...

Identical twins who spent A 150k on cosmetic surgery say they 'regret it all'

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Anna and Lucy DeCinque say they both plan to tie the knot with boyfriend Ben, saying: "He's twinning and he's winning" Anna and Lucy DeCinque, from Perth, Australia, told New Idea they are now working towards a "more natural and healthy" look. The 30-year-old sisters say they plan to both plan to tie the knot with boyfriend Ben Byrne in Tucson, Arizona having met him on Facebook five years ago.

