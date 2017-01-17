Hyatt Buys Miraval Group Resort Operator

Hyatt Buys Miraval Group Resort Operator

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has acquired the resort and spa company Miraval Group, a transaction that shows how Hyatt is trying to compete against larger rivals by focusing on more affluent guests. The Chicago-based hotel company said on Wednesday that it had paid $215 million for the Miraval brand and high-end resorts in Tucson, Ariz., and one it is redeveloping in Austin, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 11 hr PogoFTW 244
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... Jan 12 brenro 1
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 82
Quick feature points referral code (May '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 88
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pima County was issued at January 19 at 3:26AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC