Hyatt Buys Miraval Group Resort Operator

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has acquired the resort and spa company Miraval Group, a transaction that shows how Hyatt is trying to compete against larger rivals by focusing on more affluent guests. The Chicago-based hotel company said on Wednesday that it had paid $215 million for the Miraval brand and high-end resorts in Tucson, Ariz., and one it is redeveloping in Austin, Texas.

