Hundreds of students gather at U of A for annual 'Hack Arizona'
TUCSON, AZ - More than 800 students from all over the U.S. and some from outside the county will be putting their creativity and skills to the test at the annual Hack Arizona event. The 'hackathon' runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 15 at the University of Arizona.
