Highway to Mount Lemmon closed on New Year's Day

TUCSON, AZ - The highway leading up to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base of the Catalina Mountains. According to the Pima County Road Closure Hotline, which can be reached at 520-547-7510, Catalina Highway was closed as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2017, due to weather.

