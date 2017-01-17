Here's Why You Should Be Paying Attention to Arizona Opera
Vampires, giants, and some pretty fierce gods are invading Arizona Opera stages starting this fall, when Arizona Opera opens its 2017-18 season with the Arizona premiere of Hercules vs. Vampires. It's a special engagement production that blends opera with 1960s pop culture by synchronizing live music and vocal performance with a 1961 cult classic film called Hercules in the Haunted World .
