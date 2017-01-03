Hellas Construction Teams Up on USS Arizona Mall Memorial at University of Arizona

Hellas Construction is proud to have been a part of the construction of the USS Arizona Mall Memorial, located on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Ariz., that was dedicated Dec. 4. Hellas Construction is proud to have been a part of the construction of the USS Arizona Mall Memorial, located on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Ariz., that was dedicated Dec. 4. The University of Arizona has a great tradition of remembering the USS Arizona and the eight military members from Arizona that were aboard when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, 75 years ago. During the dedication ceremony, hundreds gathered at UA to honor the lives that were lost that day.

