Hellas Construction Teams Up on USS Arizona Mall Memorial at University of Arizona
Hellas Construction is proud to have been a part of the construction of the USS Arizona Mall Memorial, located on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Ariz., that was dedicated Dec. 4. Hellas Construction is proud to have been a part of the construction of the USS Arizona Mall Memorial, located on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Ariz., that was dedicated Dec. 4. The University of Arizona has a great tradition of remembering the USS Arizona and the eight military members from Arizona that were aboard when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, 75 years ago. During the dedication ceremony, hundreds gathered at UA to honor the lives that were lost that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Qriketguy
|222
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|21 hr
|AlphA
|2
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Dandsyardley
|81
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|7
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC