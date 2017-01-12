Hansen: Byrne to Bama
Tucson, AZ - Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne will no doubt leave a pretty big footprint in Tucson after seven successful years, but now it appears both feet may be landing in Tuscaloosa. According to The Arizona Daily Star's sports columnist Greg Hansen, Byrne has accepted the AD position at the University of Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|18 min
|Inquisitor
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|John
|240
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|88
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC