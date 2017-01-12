Gov. Ducey releases summary of executive budget
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released the summary for the executive budget on Friday, Jan. 13. Some of the highlights include $453 million more for education, funding to bring broadband access to rural schools and increase funding for public safety and corrections. You can read the budget summary HERE .
