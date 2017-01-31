George Thorogood and the Destroyers Launching the Rock Party Tour in Late February

With 2017 marking the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, George Thorogood and the Destroyers are preparing to hit the road soon for a U.S. trek dubbed the Rock Party Tour. So far, 17 dates have been confirmed, stretching from a February 28 show in Tucson, Arizona, through a March 30 concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.