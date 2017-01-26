Free golf class offered to veterans

Foothills Par 3 Golf Course owner Andy Capestro cuts the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday morning, officially launching the PGA HOPE Adaptive Golf Program. Others on hand for the ceremony included golf teaching assistant Mark Hammons , PGA professional Mark Croft , Yuma County Chamber of Commerce executive director John Courtis and PGA instructor Kathy Gildersleeve-Jensen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.